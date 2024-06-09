Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,953 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.92% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,501.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TUR stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $244.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

