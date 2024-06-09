Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,030,000 after buying an additional 98,541 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after buying an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,424,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,966,000 after buying an additional 239,772 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.