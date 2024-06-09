Human Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

