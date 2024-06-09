Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

HUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Hut 8 Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of HUT opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

