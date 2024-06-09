ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.00. 4,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

