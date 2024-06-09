IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 75.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.05. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

