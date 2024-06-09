Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 677,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 62,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NGVT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.