Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 2% After Insider Buying Activity

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 404,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Specifically, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $872.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at $15,782,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

