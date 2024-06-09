Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.51. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.72%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.