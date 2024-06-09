Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

BJUL stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.