Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Confluent by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,046,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.