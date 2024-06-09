Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Vice Chairman Sells $34,000.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
HealthEquity Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of HQY opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Recommended Stories
