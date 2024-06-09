Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Vice Chairman Sells $34,000.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HQY opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

