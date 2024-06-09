Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Price Down 10%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 61,865,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 92,108,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £534,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01.

About Inspirit Energy

(Get Free Report)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.