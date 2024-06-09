Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $108.45 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.09 billion and $108.45 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.95 or 0.00015766 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00046591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,152,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,527,708 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

