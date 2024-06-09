Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHO opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.