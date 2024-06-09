Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,407,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 9,688,712 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $10.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Iris Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

