iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 206,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,500,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,630,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $536.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $539.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.42 and its 200-day moving average is $500.71. The company has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.