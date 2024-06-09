iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,183 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $117,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

