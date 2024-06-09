iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 956,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 460,216 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $20,165,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 538,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 252,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

