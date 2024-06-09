iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPXN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.71. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

