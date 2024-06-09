iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Boosted by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

