iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $183.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.