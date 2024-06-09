IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 2.3%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 57,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 86,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

About IsoEnergy

(Get Free Report)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.