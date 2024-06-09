Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISPR opened at $7.14 on Friday. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $402.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Articles

