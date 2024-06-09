Itaconix (LON:ITX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.10). 2,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.11).

Itaconix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £22.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Itaconix Company Profile

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

