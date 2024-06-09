Jaspreet K. Sood Sells 16,686 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 16,686 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $10,679.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ondas Price Performance
NASDAQ ONDS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.14.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 307.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
