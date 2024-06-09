Jaspreet K. Sood Sells 17,138 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 17,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $10,111.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,404.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ondas Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.63 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
