Jaspreet K. Sood Sells 17,138 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 17,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $10,111.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,404.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.63 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ondas by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ondas by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

