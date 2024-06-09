Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Trading Up 4.3%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.89 and last traded at $110.85. Approximately 192,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 667,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

