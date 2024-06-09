Jeffrey Westphal Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $49,395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffrey Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $34.28 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 857.00, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Vertex by 255.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 666,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 637,075 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after acquiring an additional 452,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,454,000 after acquiring an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

