John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $481.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $500.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,050,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.