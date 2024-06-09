John W. Swygert Sells 14,736 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,758,000 after acquiring an additional 81,215 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.