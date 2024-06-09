Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 561,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.25.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
