Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,039 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KYN opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

