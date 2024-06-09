KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,403,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,084. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

