Keith Yandell Sells 12,088 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $113.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DoorDash by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $1,901,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.