KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,773,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after buying an additional 2,825,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

