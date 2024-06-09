Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

