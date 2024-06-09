Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Down 14.8%

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.97 and last traded at $95.97. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.60.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Down 14.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

