L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 40.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

