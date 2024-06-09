L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.19.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%.
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
