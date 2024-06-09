Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $264,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 51.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $180.81 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.30.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

