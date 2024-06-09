Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

