Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,480 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 662,449 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.88 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

