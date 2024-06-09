Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Position Decreased by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK opened at $8.88 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -295.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

