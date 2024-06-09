Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Sells $10,179.00 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $10,179.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $36.81 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
