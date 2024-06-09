Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Sells $10,179.00 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $10,179.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $36.81 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $28,618,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $9,269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

