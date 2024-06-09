Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,008,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 4,337,018 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 253,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 86,570 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 327.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.