LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.87. 26,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 621,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 0.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 148,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

