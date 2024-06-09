Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 13,650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

