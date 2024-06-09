Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock Price Down 1%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 155,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,298,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Longeveron in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Longeveron Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 300.96% and a negative net margin of 2,129.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Longeveron Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Longeveron news, insider Joshua Hare acquired 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,208.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 148,936 shares of company stock worth $350,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

Featured Articles

