Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of LOW opened at $216.67 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

