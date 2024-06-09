Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Down 3.6 %

TSE:LUN opened at C$15.18 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$17.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.72. The firm has a market cap of C$11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.